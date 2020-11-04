Lindsey Graham wins reelection in U.S. Senate race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lindsey Graham has won his reelection bid, beating out Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a hotly contested race across South Carolina.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 and the U.S. Senate in 2002, now serving as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham has won previous elections by double-digit margins. But this race was a much different pace for the long-time senator – spending most of the cycle neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Both candidates in the U.S. Senator race saw record-breaking fundraising efforts. Graham told the Associated Press that he passed the “passed the $100 million” mark as Election Day approached.

Throughout the campaign and during national news programming, Graham made pleas for more contributions, which he says have continued to roll in.

“I’m in demand right now, our campaign — ‘how’d you do it, what are you doing, could you help us?’” Graham told the AP Saturday, of other Republicans asking him how he was able to raise his own fundraising toward Harrison’s levels. “So, when this is over, we’re going to sit down and figure out how we did it ourselves.”

After graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Law, Graham joined the U.S. Air Force as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps, where he acted as a military prosecutor and defense attorney.