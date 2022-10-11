CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days.

Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

The early voting period for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24 through Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Locations are closed on Sundays and state holidays.

Here is a breakdown of early voting locations by county:

Berkeley County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office- 1003 US Highway 52 (Moncks Corner)

Hanahan Library- 1216 Old Murray Court

St. Stephen Library- 113 Ravenell Drive Street

Charleston County

Main Library- 68 Calhoun Street (Downtown)

North Charleston Convention Center- 5000 Coliseum Drive

West Ashley Seacoast Church- 2049 Savannah Highway

Mt. Pleasant Seacoast Church- 750 Long Point Road

Johns Island Regional Library- 3531 Maybank Highway

Hollywood St. Paul’s Library- 5130 SC-165

Baxter-Patrick James Island Library- 1858 S. Grimball Road

Colleton County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office- 2471 Jefferies Highway (Walterboro)

Dorchester County

Rollins Edwards Community Center- 301 N. Hickory Street (Summerville)

St. George Civic Center- 303 Ridge Street

Wescott Park- 9006 Dorchester Road (North Charleston)

Georgetown County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office- 303 N. Hazard Street (Georgetown)

Andrews Recreation Center- 220 S. Cedar Avenue

Choppee Recreation Center- 8259 Choppee Road (Georgetown)

Litchfield Exchange- 14363 Ocean Highway (Pawleys Island)

Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Council Chambers- 1437 Amelia Street

Challenge Center- 4583 Savannah Highway (North)

Vance Senior Center- 10304 Old Number Six Highway (Vance)

Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112

4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112 Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Williamsburg County

Alex Chatman Auditorium- 147 West Main Street (Kingstree)

JJ Mitcheom Community Center- 2233 Hemingway Highway (Hemingway)

Editor’s Note: This list may be updated if location modifications are made.