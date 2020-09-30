Local bar hosts Presidential Debate watch party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To kick off the first Presidential Debate, Uptown Social a bar and restaurant on King Street hosted a watch party.

While Uptown Social usually plays sports or has live music, Tuesday every TV had on the Presidential Debate.

Owner Keith Benjamin says the goal was to create a safe spot where everyone regardless of their political stance could watch the debate.

People cheered on their candidate of choice while the candidates focused more on personal jabs than policy.

