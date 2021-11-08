Local pediatrician, Dr. Annie Andrews, to run for South Carolina’s First Congressional District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local pediatrician has announced her intent to run against Rep. Nancy Mace for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Dr. Annie Andrews, of Mount Pleasant, launched her bid for Congress on Monday morning.

She said her priorities will include getting past the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the economy back on track and keeping kids in school safely.

She also wants to tackle local flooding and sea-level rise by addressing the realities of climate change in the Lowcountry, prioritize the pressing infrastructure needs of the district, and curb gun violence, according to her announcement.

“I believe the failure of our elected officials to care about our children is the biggest threat facing our children,” said Dr. Andrews. “Our kids don’t have lobbyists or lawyers or million-dollar Super PACs fighting for them. And that’s why politicians in Washington keep letting them down. As a pediatrician, families trust me to be honest with them about the challenges they face and the solutions to overcome them. I will be just as honest and forthright with the people of the Lowcountry.”

Dr. Andrews is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina and has practiced medicine in Charleston for over a decade. She received her MD from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine and completed her residency in Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

In addition to being a doctor and professor, Dr. Andrews is an active volunteer of Moms Demand Action, a national organization dedicated to gun safety.

Dr. Andrews will be the first Democrat to announce her candidacy. Mace currently faces three challengers in the 2022 GOP primary.

Dr. Andrews resides in Mt. Pleasant with her husband and three children.