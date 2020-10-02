Local Political experts weigh-in on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus just hours after President Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks also received a positive test.

News broke of the President’s condition early Friday morning via the POTUS’ Twitter, the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows updated press on his condition late Friday morning to say that he has experienced mild symptoms since a positive test.

Since Meadow’s last update, the President has been transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to under-go precautionary treatment.

Analysts said that now, much has been left up in the air in regards to both the campaign trial and election. Questions of President Trump’s campaign being led by family members or Vice President Pence, circle. Gibbs Knotts, a Professor of Political Science at the College of Charleston, also questions the continuation of his opponent’s campaign.

Will Biden suspend his campaign—that’s also what happens sometimes when a candidate is ill. Back in the First District when Katie Arrington got into a car wreck, she was challenging Joe Cunningham. Cunningham stepped back for a while because she wasn’t able to campaign. Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science

Still unclear as to how both sides will go on campaigning John Brisini, a Political Analyst, said the President’s past actions prove large rallies will continue on.

If we look at someone for example Herman Cain, who attended a Trump rally, was a Trump supporter—unfortunately he died from complications of COVID-19. While we don’t wish death or ill impact among anyone, the President’s regard for large super-spreader events haven’t really played out. John Brisini, Political Analyst

As for what will come of the debates?

It looks like the Vice-Presidential debate is certainly still on track. Vice President Pence has tested negative, I’m sure that Senator Harris undergoes consistent coronavirus testing as well. I believe that she has tested negative so that is on track. That will be them certainly making a case for box or for the top of the ticket. Whether the other debates fold out at all. Whether those be a zoom, teleconference, or in person—certainly remains to be seen. John Brisini, Political Analyst

As of Friday afternoon, it does not appear the 25th Amendment will come into play. Rather, that would be down the line if President Trump’s symptoms worsen.