Lowcountry Primary Election Guide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The June 9 Primaries are just days away, so WCBD has created a guide to some of the biggest statewide races, as well as major races happening locally.

US Senate Republican Primary:

  • Graham
  • Buckner
  • Reynolds
  • LaPierre

US House District 1 Republican Primary: This race will decide who will run against Joe Cunningham.

  • Mole
  • Cox
  • Landing
  • Mace

SC State House 115 Democratic Primary: This position was vacated by Peter McCoy, who is now serving as US Attorney for the District of SC.

  • Tempel
  • Dougherty
  • Wetmore

SC State House 115 Republican Primary: This position was vacated by Peter McCoy, who is now serving as US Attorney for the District of SC.

  • Stokes
  • Wilson

Dorchester County Sheriff Republican Primary:

  • Knight
  • Turner

Colleton County Sheriff Democratic Primary:

  • Jordan
  • Lowery
  • Bodison

Colleton County Sheriff Republican Primary:

  • Hill
  • Stivender
  • Cobb
  • Buchanan
  • Pinckney

