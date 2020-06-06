Lowcountry Primary Election Guide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The June 9 Primaries are just days away, so WCBD has created a guide to some of the biggest statewide races, as well as major races happening locally.
US Senate Republican Primary:
US House District 1 Republican Primary: This race will decide who will run against Joe Cunningham.
SC State House 115 Democratic Primary: This position was vacated by Peter McCoy, who is now serving as US Attorney for the District of SC.
SC State House 115 Republican Primary: This position was vacated by Peter McCoy, who is now serving as US Attorney for the District of SC.
Dorchester County Sheriff Republican Primary:
- L.C. Knight (incumbent)
- Mike Turner
Colleton County Sheriff Democratic Primary:
- Arthur Jordan
- Harold Ray Lowery
- Alyssa Bodison
- Pinky Regalado – photo not available
Colleton County Sheriff Republican Primary: