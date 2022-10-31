CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks the first full week of early voting across South Carolina, and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of expanded access to early voting.

Across the Lowcountry, thousands of voters have cast their ballots since the option opened on October 24.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, early voting totals as of October 29 are as follows:

Berkeley County: 9,219

9,219 Charleston County: 26,751

26,751 Colleton County: 1,839

1,839 Dorchester County: 9,002

9,002 Georgetown County: 6,173

6,173 Williamsburg County: 1,542

Those numbers are expected to rise Monday evening as daily totals come in.

Each county has set up designated early voting locations where voters can cast ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

While Charleston has seen impressive turnout, officials say the process has been smooth with no long lines reported.

Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Elections, said having adequate resources — both human and equipment — has been key to the successful early voting period.

“Even in our busiest location, Seacoast Mount Pleasant, voters are waiting for five minutes or less, which is a tremendous experience with record turnout,” Cramer said.

Voters across the state have until November 5 to vote early.

Click here for a full list of early voting locations.