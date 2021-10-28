Lowcountry Voter Guide: What you need to know ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The general election is on Nov. 2, and here are the answers to questions you may have before hitting the polls!

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes! When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

Can I still send in my absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots are due by 7 pm on Election Day and should be sent to your county voter registration office.

Can I still vote absentee if I didn’t apply for a mail-in ballot?

In-person absentee voting is going on across the Lowcountry. You can vote absentee in-person up until Monday at 5 PM. Click the link below for more information on voting absentee.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Will I need to wear a mask when I go to vote?

Face coverings are required in all government buildings in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.