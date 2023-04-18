DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Former congressional candidate Republican Lynz Piper-Loomis is setting her sights on the Statehouse, announcing a bid for SC House District 98 in 2024.

The seat — which covers portions of Dorchester County — has been held by Republican Rep. Chris Murphy since 2010.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for the State House of Representatives,” Piper-Loomis said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I believe that my experience supporting veterans, being a fierce fighter who protects children against hyper-sexualization and human trafficking, and defending freedom makes me the ideal candidate to represent the 98th District of South Carolina. I will work hard to ensure that the people of South Carolina are served with respect, humility, and integrity.”

A self-described “Christian Constitutionalist,” Piper-Loomis has said she supports anti-abortion policies and has been outspoken about “woke indoctrination of schools and the transgender crisis among our youth,” according to her campaign website.

“With all these important issues and more, I’ve never backed down,” she said on her website. “And I will never back down.”

She has already drawn support from conservative former state legislator Katie Arrington. Last year, she dropped out of the GOP primary race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District during a televised debate, endorsing her opponent, Arrington.

Piper-Loomis and her husband, Retired Master Sergeant, Jeremy Loomis, have been married for nearly 17 years and have two daughters.

Rep. Murphy has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election in 2024.