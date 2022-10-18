CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s First Congressional District got a preview Tuesday of what will likely be a lively debate Wednesday evening as Rep. Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) went back and forth on the issue of abortion.

Mace has been vocal about the need to protect women after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, often breaking with her party. On her campaign website, Mace says that “there is a way to protect women’s rights and life.”

In a press conference Tuesday, Andrews accused Mace of lying about her support for women’s reproductive rights, citing a 2021 bill of which Mace is a co-sponsor.

The Life at Conception Act (H.R. 1011) seeks “to implement equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person,” defining a person as “each and every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.”

The legislation goes on to clarify that it should not “be construed to authorize the prosecution of any woman for the death of her unborn child.”

Andrews said that Mace’s “words and her actions are two very different things.” She went on, saying “despite her telling us, her constituents that she would only support abortion laws with exceptions, Nancy Mace is actually a co-sponsor of a national abortion ban bill.”

Mace told News 2 that the bill doesn’t mention abortion and that Andrews is pushing a false narrative.

“When you’re looking at my record versus the rhetoric, you know it’s very apparent that she’s just blatantly saying a bunch of things that are just flat out not true and a lie,” Mace said. She went on to say that what Andrews is doing is shameful and that “she’s totally unfit to serve.”

Given the heated rhetoric that the topic incited from both candidates, there is likely to be a lively discussion when the women meet for the first face-to-face debate ahead of the November elections.

Tune in to WCBD News 2 Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. to hear Mace and Andrews defend their positions on relevant topics like abortion, healthcare, the economy, and more.