Mail-in ballots will not require witness signature for June Primaries

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

File photo
(AP Photo/Rob Swanson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the U.S. District Court issued an order eliminating the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots for the June 2020 Primaries and June 23 Runoffs.

Voters are now permitted to leave the “Signature of Witness” and “Address of Witness” sections blank. As long as the voter’s oath on the return envelope is signed, and all other sections are valid, the ballots will be counted.

The exception only applies to ballots for the June 9 Primaries and June 23 Runoffs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES