Mail-in ballots will not require witness signature for June Primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the U.S. District Court issued an order eliminating the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots for the June 2020 Primaries and June 23 Runoffs.

Voters are now permitted to leave the “Signature of Witness” and “Address of Witness” sections blank. As long as the voter’s oath on the return envelope is signed, and all other sections are valid, the ballots will be counted.

The exception only applies to ballots for the June 9 Primaries and June 23 Runoffs.