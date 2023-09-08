NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who filmed the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott is throwing his support behind North Charleston’s former police chief in the city’s race for mayor.

Scott, 50, was shot and killed by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager following a traffic stop over a malfunctioning brake light. The shooting was captured on video by a bystander, which revealed Slager shooting Scott from behind while fleeing.

The video was filmed by Feidin Santana and ultimately led to Slager’s arrest and reform within the police department. He is now supporting the city’s former top cop.

“Reggie Burgess is the people’s candidate. I’ve seen his work and passion to unite and bring change to our community and that’s the type of leadership we need in North Charleston,” said Santana in a release by Burgess’ campaign Friday morning.

“Feidin Santana’s selfless act helped to bring about positive change between the Police and the Community. Procedural Justice policies and procedures were adopted to promote fairness and transparency within law enforcement agencies,” Burgess said. “I’m honored and humbled to receive his support.”

Santana and other community leaders are expected to hold a Friday evening press conference to share their support for Burgess in his mayoral bid.