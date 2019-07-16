Mark Sanford considering run against Donald Trump in 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Donald Trump may have some local competition in the 2020 race for president.

A source close to Mark Sanford confirmed to News 2 the former South Carolina Governor and Congressman is considering running for president.

Sanford has been outspoken against Donald Trump in the past. Once over the fight to stop offshore drilling and again to blast the president over tariffs. “Increased tariffs have proved themselves to sound great but set countries on a financial road to ruin,” he said in January 2018. “This is shortsighted and will cost American jobs.”

Many believe Sanford’s outspokenness led to the first loss of his political career to former SC01 candidate Katie Arrington in the 2018 midterm election.

Arrington ultimately lost the race to Joe Cunningham but did not concede without first lashing out at Sanford.

“We lost it because we had money coming from around the nation into this district,” Arrington said in her speech. “We lost because Mark Sanford could not understand that this was about the conservative movement and not him.” She went on to ask his donors to “request their donation back if they were truly conservative.”

Not everyone thinks Sanford’s plan is a great idea. Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, released a statement saying: “The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his Governorship. This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian trail.”

What will the future hold for Mark Sanford’s potential run for president? You can count on us to follow this story.