Mark Sanford says impeachment inquiry led to end of his presidential campaign

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Mark Sanford stopped by News 2 on Thursday to talk about the current situation in Washington and the reason he dropped out of the presidential race.

Sanford blames the current impeachment inquiry.

“When the impeachment thing kicked in, I mean that’s something I didn’t foresee, nobody could have foreseen; I mean it’s only happened twice in the history of our country. Nancy Pelosi had laid out clear grounds that she was not going to proceed with impeachment.”

“The Ukraine call came along and here we are and what it did was create a real, from a media standpoint in fairness, it’s something that only happened twice before in the history of our country, media’s going to focus on it, so it really took the oxygen out of the room as a candidate to talk about things other than impeachment. Ultimately, I didn’t get in for that reason. I got in because I feel that we have an incredible financial hurricane offshore that’s headed our way and that we ought to talk about it. It’s the issue not being talked about tragically in this presidential race.”

“You have to be able to have an audience that’s receptive to that message and in impeachment what happens is people simply circle the wagons, it’s blue team vs red team, are you in or are you out and every other issue becomes secondary to that larger notion of do you want the president in our out of office.”

Sanford says now he will try to focus on finding a way to continue advocating for the national debt in other ways.

He announced plans to drop out of the race on Tuesday.