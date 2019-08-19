Mark Sanford still considering run against President Trump in GOP primary

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Former Congressman and South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is still considering a plan to run against President Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press this weekend, Sanford said President Trump does not deserve to be re-elected. “I would argue that he’s taking us in the wrong direction,” he said on Sunday.

“I think that there are any number of different things where you’d say, no we need a course correction and we need to have a conversation about that course correction.”

Sanford also said the country needs to think about what it means to be a Republican.

“I think we’ve lost our roots, as Republicans and there needs to be a conversation about what it means to be a Republican,” he said. “A lot of folks that you talked to in the polls, the same people that say 86% approve, you look at the numbers in, for instance, the latest poll in New Hampshire. Roughly half of those folks said, “He needs to be challenged,” because we need to have that conversation within the Republican Party.”

When asked if he would support Trump if he is not successful, Sanford said yes adding “I’m a republican.”