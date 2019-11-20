John Tecklenburg re-elected as Mayor of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke after winning re-election during the Charleston mayoral run-off election.

He came out to a crowd that was chanting “four more year!”

Mayor Tecklenburg responded by simply saying, “Thank you, Charleston!”

He expressed how appreciative he was of everyone that supported him.

“Once again you’ve given me and Sandy and my family, the opportunity of a lifetime to serve our brothers and sisters, the citizens and the City of Charleston, thank you!” Mayor John Tecklenburg

He began to thank each and every candidate, whether it be for mayor, city council, etc. for bringing their willingness to want to serve Charleston.

“Each and everyone of you candidates brought something special to this election and a new perspective, an unique story. Our city is stronger because of your willingness to serve and I look forward to serving with all of you.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

Mayor Tecklenburg briefly mentioned working again with Councilman Mike Seekings.

“I look forward to working with Mike who will continue to serve on our city council along with our other newly elected city council members.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

He would also give thanks to God for his many accomplishments up to this point of his life.