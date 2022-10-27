COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Democrat Joe Cunningham (D) met Wednesday night in their only scheduled face-to-face debate ahead of the November 8th general election.

The two candidates voiced their opinion on myriad topics ranging from abortion to legalized sports betting and marijuana, criminal reform, and teacher pay. But one question captured many conversations on social media in the hours following the Wednesday debate: their stances on same-sex marriage.

The question from debate moderators comes amid concerns that the nation’s highest court could move to overturn its stance on gay marriage much like we saw this summer with its reversal of Roe V Wade.

South Carolina’s constitution currently holds a ban on same-sex marriage, despite a ruling on the federal level. That law states, “A marriage between one man and one woman is the only lawful domestic union that shall be valid or recognized in this State.”

Moderators asked the candidates if the U.S. Supreme Court were to reverse its decision and leave it up to individual states, would they support legislation eliminating the ban on gay marriage or allow voters to rescind the amendment in the constitution?

“Gay marriage, in our constitution, is not allowed. Under our state law it is not allowed,” said McMaster. “I would follow the state law whatever the state law is.”

McMaster’s response led many to believe the current Governor would – and does – support a state ban on same-sex marriage.

“Maybe I’m old fashion but I think marriage ought to be between a man and a woman,” he said, launching into comments regarding rights for transgender student-athletes and what sports they should be allowed to play.

But the former U.S. Congressman struck back saying, “Wow… it’s 2022 and Governor McMaster wants to ban same-sex marriage. You just heard that tonight, folks.”

He went on to say, “I don’t care who you are or who you love, I don’t think its government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”

Cunningham launched into a diatribe on career politicians who he said have become “so calcified in their beliefs” and said that Gov. McMaster “has been a politician longer than I have been alive” and has led the state into the 1950s since the 1980s. “This campaign that we are running is a campaign based on freedom,” he said.

Gov. McMaster offered a rebuttal saying “I don’t care who you love, or you don’t love, or who you want to live with- that’s your business. I think marriage is a special institution and that designation ought to be reserved for a man and a woman.”

A June 2021 Gallup poll revealed 70% of people in the United States support same-sex marriage, including a small majority of Republicans.

You can watch Wednesday night’s debate by clicking here.