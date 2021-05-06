McMaster hires consultant to lead 2022 reelection campaign

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during the Richland County GOP convention on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has officially hired a Columbia-based political strategist to lead his campaign for a second full term in office.

The campaign tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Mark Knoop is on board as McMaster’s campaign manager.

The 33-year-old served as political director for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s successful campaign last year. He also helped lead Victory 2020, the South Carolina Republican Party’s overall election effort, which had a cascade of wins across the state.

That year, he consulted for U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson and has previously served as campaign manager for Attorney General Alan Wilson, now in his third term.