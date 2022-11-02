MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace is earning some national support in the days leading up to the November 8th general election.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to appear alongside the U.S. Representative from South Carolina on Wednesday for a campaign announcement at the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant.

Francis currently serves as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more; of which at least three Lowcountry mayors – John Tecklenburg, Will Haynie, and Keith Summey – are members.

Francis will likely give his endorsement of Mace during Wednesday’s event but details about the announcement have not been released.

Former U.S. Rep. Tusli Gabbard, who previously served as Congresswoman from Hawaii and ran a failed bid for U.S. President during the 2020 election cycle, will attend a campaign rally with Mace at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

And on Saturday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to campaign for Mace at a fundraiser in downtown Charleston. It is an event that Mace’s campaign said is expected to bring in more than $100,000 in the final days of the election.

Mace, the Republican incumbent for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, will face Democratic challenger and Lowcountry pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews as voters cast their ballot in the November election.

Early voting is currently underway across South Carolina, which ends on November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.