Councilman Mike Seekings concedes in Charleston mayoral run-off election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston mayoral candidate Mike Seekings conceded the race to incumbent John Tecklenburg.

Before he talked about what his next steps were, he began by congratulating Mayor Tecklenburg on his win.

“I want to congratulate Mayor Tecklenburg on a great race. I’m looking forward to working for him for the next four years. He has done the job to get re-elected tonight and… he is ready to get back to work and so are we.” Mike Seekings, Charleston mayoral candidate

He also thanked his wife Michelle and his entire team for their hard work during the campaign.

Thank you to our team, to our volunteers, to our supporters and to Charleston. It's been an honor. Now, back to work! pic.twitter.com/oSjBaQOg7h — Mike Seekings (@MikeSeekings) November 20, 2019

“We’re going to get through tonight and we’re going to think about tomorrow… and get back to work. We’ve got a meeting about the low battery seawall tomorrow at 6:00 PM… We’ll think about city council two years forward,” Mike Seekings, Charleston mayoral candidate

Councilman Seekings then talks about the privilege to serve the Charleston community and trying to make it a better place.

“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of the City of Charleston, in any respect, and to be part of the fabric of who we are and making sure the fabric is better tomorrow than it was today.” Mike Seekings, Charleston mayoral candidate

He had a few words for both the residents of Charleston as he gets back to work as a councilman.

“I will do everything I can to make every corner of this city as good a place as it can possibly be. We are not geographically divided. We are together and the more together we are, the better off we will be.” Mike Seekings, Charleston mayoral candidate

He also had some advice for Mayor Tecklenburg to help make the city better.