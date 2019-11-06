Mike Seekings, John Tecklenburg will head to a runoff in Charleston mayoral race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was one of the biggest local races this Election Day, the Charleston race for mayor and it appears incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg did not receive 50% of the vote which means he will enter a runoff with City Councilman Mike Seekings.

With all precincts reporting, Tecklenburg received 12,411 votes while Seekings received 8,803 – their opponents, Maurice Washington received 2,086 votes, Gary White pulled in 1,827, while Rene Orth and Sheri Irwin earned 470 and 235 respectively. These are the unofficial numbers and will need to be certified by the election commission.

Tuesday was a big night for mayoral candidate Mike Seekings who said he feels energized by the results.

“I feel energized and humbled, it’s been a really big day in getting to this point so we can go talk about the issues in Charleston,” he said. “Our agenda for the next two weeks is to talk about what is going to happen in Charleston going forward – talk about what happened today which is more than half of voters in Charleston came out to the polls and said ‘we want to go in a new direction’ I want to take them in that direction and show them what it’s all about.”

The incumbent mayor spoke to energized supporters at his watch party at Frothy Beard Brewing Company in West Ashley late Tuesday evening where he sounded very confident and optimistic.

Great numbers did not stop Mayor Tecklenburg from slinging mud at his opponent Tuesday night.

“The voters, really, I’m thankful for them,” he said of Tuesday’s results. “For giving me a first-place victory and affirming that they are positive like me and want to see a better future for our city as opposed to all of the negativity that we’ve been seeing from the dirty money and secret money that has been going into the Seekings’ campaign.”

While Tecklenburg had a lot of support at his watch party, he did not have a lot of support from members of Charleston City Council.

“We’ve got some new faces coming to council, Ross Appel got elected today, my friend Peter Shahid will be back- we’ve got some new faces, we’re going to have an exciting council to work with and I look forward to it.”

The runoff election will happen in two weeks on November 19th. Tap or click here to see the latest local election results.