Minority and millennial voters the focus ahead of South Carolina Democratic Primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Debate and Primary, candidates need to impress voters in South Carolina.

There’s one group of voters that’s been very important from the beginning, minorities and millennials.

South Carolina’s primary is the “First in the South”, so it’s very important for candidates to reach this critical group of voters.

“It shows that they will be able to translate that across the country and millennials and people of color are the base of Democratic Party.” Jen Gibson, Berkeley County Democratic Party

The efforts made by each of the candidates have been felt by some millennials in South Carolina.

“I feel like they have been doing much more now than in the past.” Jen Gibson, Berkeley County Democratic Party

Jen Gibson, 2nd Vice Chair of the Berkeley County Democratic Party, says that the most effective way to get the attention of young, minority voters is by coming to their communities and listen to them and see what issues they feel are important.

Amber McCoy is a minority voter and says that she’s not feeling the same excitement from her peers, but she hopes the upcoming Democratic Debate in Charleston next week can generate some interest.

Gibson added one way that she thinks it’s important for the candidates to show that they care about millennials’ futures because that can begin a real connection between the candidates and their young voters.

As for right now, candidates are turning their future focus on winning over voters in the South Carolina Democratic Primary.

The Democratic Debate in Charleston will be Tuesday, February 25 and the South Carolina Democratic Primary will be Saturday, February 29.