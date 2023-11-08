MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s mayor, Michael Lockliear, was defeated in his reelection bid Tuesday night. Political newcomer Thomas Hamilton won the race with 54% of the vote to Lockliear’s 45%.

And not even 24 hours after the election, Hamilton was spending the day on Wednesday meeting with town employees and removing his campaign signs.

“I didn’t do this alone. I had so many people who helped so many people that showed up to vote yesterday- I’m just humble, overwhelmed, and proud that I was able to get so many of their votes,” said Hamilton.

The mayor-elect believes overdevelopment was a big issue in this race for mayor.

“A lot of people feel like we’re growing too fast. I’m not against all growth, but I do think I want to slow the growth down because our schools are overwhelmed, our roads are overwhelmed, and people just feel like we’re just gonna turn Moncks Corner into another Summerville. So, I want to be their voice,” he said.

Hamilton talked to some town employees about opportunities for their future.

“I want to be able to give them an opportunity to move up. Whatever your position is in the town, if you have a dream that you want to move to something else- if you want to move from garbage truck to fireman or policeman … we want to help you get there. Mentorship, training. All you have to do is speak up and then it’s our responsibility to help them,” he said.

He also plans to do things residents have been asking him to do during the campaign.

“Somethings I’d like to see is a comprehensive plan to clean the ditches in town. That’s been a big complaint with the residents,” he said. Along with ensuring area ballfields are open for citizens to enjoy.

Hamilton is expected to be sworn in as mayor sometime during the first week of January.