More than 1 million South Carolinians cast absentee ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than one million South Carolinians have cast an absentee ballot ahead of the November 3rd election, smashing all previous records.

Chris Whitmire, the Director of Public Information for the State Election Commission, made the announcement on Wednesday, saying eligible voters doubled the record for absentee voting set in the 2016 General Election.

Based on current trends, Whitmire said 1.3 million voters could vote before election day, which could be approximately half of the total turnout in the election.

The highest turnout in a presidential election in the past 25 years was 76% in 2008. State election officials say if the 2020 General Election matches that turnout, approximately 2.7 million of the 3.5 million registered voters in South Carolina will vote.

2020 General Election Absentee Statistics as of 12:00 p.m., October 28:

Ballots Record – 2016 GE Total Issued 1,105,000 517,000 Total Returned 1,013,000 503,000 In Person Issued/Returned 642,000 370,000 By Mail Issued 464,000 147,000 By Mail Returned 371,000 133,000 NOTE: By Mail includes a small number of military and overseas ballots issued and returned electronically.

In-person absentee voting will take place at county election offices through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd. If you have an absentee by-mal ballot, you should return it to your county voter registration office or an in-person absentee voting location rather than mail it, this will ensure your vote is counted on election day.