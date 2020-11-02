More than 50% of registered voters in Chas. County voted absentee

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has seen an average of 45 minutes – 1 hour wait times to cast ballots on Monday, the last day to vote early.

“Saturday was by far the busiest day we’ve had in terms of a half-day that we’ve ever had in the history of this office,” said Isaac Cramer, Project Manager for Charleston County Board of Elections.

This has been a historic year for Charleston County, counting more absentee ballots than ever before.

Typically, absentee voting represents 20-25% of overall votes casts. This election it could represent 60% in Charleston County.

In 2016 there were 17,000 mail in ballots. This year, there has been 60,000 by mail.

There were 42,000 in-person voters in 2016. It is expected to have more than 100,000 in-person voters this year.

Charleston County is counting more votes than any other county in the state and recording the shortest wait times.

The Charleston county board of elections estimates 160,000 ballots will be cast before Election Day.

“To put that in perspective, in 2016 only 179,000 people actually voted combined absentee and Election Day, so we’re almost at that number from 2016,” Cramer mentioned.

Voters are not allowed to wear any campaign literature while they vote and if they do they will be asked to remove it.

“If you’re wearing a t-shirt you’re going to have to put that inside out, hat you’ll have to put that away. Any literature that you have in your hand will also have to be hidden from view because inside the polling location you can not have anything that’s campaign-related,” added Cramer.

The polls are open until 5 PM on Monday and will open at 7 AM until 7 PM on Tuesday.

“If you’re in line at 7 PM you can still vote no matter how long the line is, so don’t be discouraged if you’re still in line and you’re like ‘oh, no it’s after 7 o’clock,’ as long as you’re there ready to go we’ll get you processed and voted for Election Day,” Cramer stated.

