More than 500K absentee ballots returned in South Carolina, setting new record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – More than half a million ballots have already been cast across South Carolina for the upcoming General Election.

Data from the South Carolina Election Commission shows 535,000 ballots were returned by Monday afternoon.

That is 30,000 more absentee ballots than were cast in the 2016 election.

State election officials expect more than one million absentee ballots will be cast before the November 3rd election.

All registered South Carolina voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot for this election, whether in-person or by mail, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those looking to vote absentee in-person in Berkeley County, you can vote at the Hanahan and Saint Stephen Libraries from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays through October 30th.

In-person absentee voting runs through November 2nd at the county’s voter registration and elections office in Moncks Corner.

Dorchester County absentee voting locations include the Rollins Edwards Community Center and the Wescott Park Community Center. Both will be open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until October 30th.

You can also vote at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George through November 2nd, and the Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Those looking to vote early in Charleston County can make their way to the North Charleston Coliseum, Seacoast Mount Pleasant, Seacoast West Ashley, or the Charleston County Library Downtown Branch.

“All of those locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will have two Saturdays, which will be open October 24th and October 31st to help voters,” said Joe Debney, the Director of Elections for Charleston County.

If you choose to mail your ballot in, you should do so immediately to ensure it arrives before Election Day and make sure you have a witness signature on your ballots. Saturday is the deadline to apply to vote absentee by mail in South Carolina.

You do not have to request to vote absentee in person. All you need to bring with you when voting absentee in-person is one of the five following forms of identification: