MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham will soon have a new political challenger.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing is expected to make her official announcement for Congress on Monday.

Landing was elected to Town Council in 2017 and is the chair of the town‘s Economic Development Committee and serves on the finance committee

Cunningham was elected to serve the first congressional district in 2018 after a tough fight against opponent Katie Arrington.