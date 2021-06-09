Mt. Pleasant mayoral race heats up with second candidate

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in the Town of Mt. Pleasant now have a choice for their next mayor.

Town council member Kathy Landing announced her campaign for mayor on Wednesday. In March, incumbent Mayor Will Haynie announced his campaign for re-election.

Landing has been on town council for nearly four years while Haynie was elected Mayor at the same time.

Landing says the idea to run for mayor came from the people.

“I have been thinking about running since people started asking me to run,” said Landing.

Positivity, inclusivity, advocating for personal freedoms, and fixing the traffic congestion problem in town are a few of Landing’s campaign promises.

“We all live here together and we’re all part of Mount Pleasant so what we need to do going forward is establish a much better level of trust so that we can get things solved together. I’m looking forward to working on all these problems in a very positive, brainstorming environment. And not one where we get bogged down in old arguments or settling political scores,” explained Landing.

Mayor Will Haynie says he is not surprised by Landing’s announcement and that they talked about her decision earlier this year. However, Haynie believes he is still the best man for the job.

“I knew this was coming but that didn’t matter. You run for this office to be the mayor of Mt. Pleasant and if I had had no opponent, I would have run just as hard,” said the Mayor.

To back up his confidence, Mayor Haynie says he believes he has followed through with his campaign promises since elected in 2017.

“I’ve done what I said I was going to do in my first state of the town address after getting elected. I’m proud of my record.”

Election day for several Charleston County cities and towns, including Mt. Pleasant, is November 2nd. You can find more information on municipal elections in the county here.