CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is election day across the Lowcountry, and while there are no statewide races, voters will head to the polls to cast a ballot in myriad municipal elections where they live.

In fact, many voters in Charleston County have already cast an early vote or absentee ballot. With four different cities, nine towns, and one district- early voting numbers are spread widely throughout the area.

The Charleston County Board of Elections reports that there are over 9,000 total early votes and over a thousand absentee ballots in the county.

Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston make up the majority of those votes so far.

For the beach communities, Isle of Palms saw significantly more early votes than Folly Beach.

For those who didn’t cast an absentee or early vote, News 2’s political analyst, John Brisini, says voters should have a plan ahead of time before they head to the polls Tuesday.

“We don’t necessarily expect turnout to be extremely heavy on Tuesday. Again this is an off-election year, but nevertheless try to get there as early as possible. If you are in line before the polls close and the polls do in fact close, they will allow you to vote. Voters need to remember that regardless of any discrepancy, the voters can always vote by provisional ballot, this will make sure you’re voice is heard,” said Brisini.

Voters can also check their most updated information at scvotes.gov this will help verify your voting location and what to expect on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.