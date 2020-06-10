Nancy Mace defeats challengers in Tuesday’s GOP primary, will face Rep. Cunningham in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a crowded GOP contest for Representative Joe Cunningham’s seat in the first Congressional district and State Representative Nancy Mace came out on top during Tuesday’s primary.

The seat is currently held by Congressman Joe Cunningham, who defeated challenger Katie Arrington in the 2018 general election.

State Rep. Nancy Mace won her party’s primary with more than 57% of the vote.

She described herself as a staunch fiscal conservative in her victory speech Tuesday night at her watch party, which was held at Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek.

Mace said she is eager to unset Cunningham this November and flip the first Congressional district back to the Republican party.

“This is one of the top take back targets for Republicans nationally, and there is going to be a lot of money invested in this race,” she said.

she went on to say, “This district was held by fiscal conservatives like Tim Scott and Mark Sanford for years, and we have lost that independence. I want to bring back that kind of representation.”

Meanwhile, early predictions indicated a possible run-off between Mace and opponent Kathy Landing.

Landing ended up just shy of 26% of the votes on Tuesday. She spoke during a watch party saying, “the voters have spoken, and they chose another path, and I respect their decision.”

If Mace beats Cunningham in November, she will be the first Republican woman in South Carolina to be elected to Congress.

Rep. Cunningham is running unopposed on the Democratic side and did not appear on Tuesday’s ballot.