CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local and state leaders gathered in downtown Charleston Saturday afternoon as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsed Nancy Mace.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace received this major endorsement this afternoon just days before the election.

Representative McCarthy spoke to the public Saturday on why he believes Mace is the right candidate for the position.

McCarthy says Mace holds conservative values that lowcountry voters can benefit from.

“Even though where she sat in the minority in congress, she’s one of the most productive and successful freshmen in congress,” Representative McCarthy said at the event.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was also at the event.

“She is exactly the kind of solution-oriented, hardworking person who knows how to listen to a complicated different, understand all its different concerns,” Gingrich said.

Mace says she is full steam ahead for election day and believes this endorsement is an extra boost.

“Serving the lowcountry has been the honor of my lifetime and I hope that voters will reform that support on Tuesday and will send us back to continue what we started after my first term,” Mace said.

Representative Mace hopes to keep her seat in congress for a second term. She is running against Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews.