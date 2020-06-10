Nancy Mace wins GOP nomination for South Carolina’s First Congressional District

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a crowded GOP contest for Representative Joe Cunningham’s seat in the first Congressional district and State Representative Nancy Mace came out on top during Tuesday’s primary.

Early in the night, the results showed Mace sweeping past her three Republican challengers at the polls.

A crowd of supporters and campaign volunteers crowded the back deck of Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek cheering as the State Representative took the victory.

Mace said she is a staunch fiscal conservative who is focused on re-building small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing healthcare for South Carolinians.

Securing the GOP spot on the November ticket, Mace said she’ll be ramping up campaigning for the general election.

She’s proud to get the opportunity to flip the 1st Congressional district back for Republicans who had a stronghold on the seat for nearly 40 years prior to 2018.

“This district was held by fiscal conservatives like Tim Scott and Mark Sanford for years, and we have lost that independence. I want to bring back that kind of representation,” she said.

“We are facing a challenging new time in this new world,” she said. “A new world that requires a new form of compassionate leadership. On a personal note, we need to remember that every time we read a headline that screams division, or distrust, or stokes of anger and fear, we need to remember that we’ve got this. We the people, each of us here tonight, we’ve got this.”

Mace shared that she is eager to give women a larger voice in Congress.