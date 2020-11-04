Nancy Mace defeats incumbent Joe Cunningham in SC01 race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nancy Mace is the winner in South Carolina’s first Congressional District race, beating out incumbent Joe Cunningham.

Mace began her campaign in June of 2019, taking on Mount Pleasant City Councilwoman Kathy Landing and Chris Cox, the founder of Bikers for Trump, in the Republican primary nearly a year later.

She grew up in Goose Creek and graduated from Stratford High School, later becoming the first woman to graduate from The Citadel in 1999 where she received a degree in business administration.

The candidate first ran for South Carolina State House District 99 during a special election in 2017, winning the seat in January 2018. Mace again claimed victory in November of that same year against Democratic challenger Jen Gibson.

According to her website, Mace received the 2019 Taxpayer Hero Award from the South Carolina Club for Growth; she is also the recipient of the Champion Award from Palmetto Goodwill in her efforts in education and in helping those most in need receive job training; she has a 100 percent rating with Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

She is also the mom of two children.