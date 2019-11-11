National Action Network to discuss voter suppression, voting irregularities following N. Chas mayoral race

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network will hold a press conference Monday morning to address voter suppression and voting irregularities.

It comes on the heels of the North Charleston mayoral election in which candidate John Singletary said he believes there were a number of ballots that did not give voters the option to vote for mayoral candidates.

“We’ve got documented evidence to show that, and it has been agreed upon with the municipalities… I mean with the county… that there has been some less than honest dealings when it came to allowing people to vote.”

In a press release, The National Action Network said, “the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was put in place to eliminate barriers that prevented African Americans from voting. It is 2019 and African Americans are still having to fight discrimination, injustices and irregularities at the polls.”

The press conference is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. in front of the Election Headquarters in North Charleston.