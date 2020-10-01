New poll shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 1 point in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent poll from Quinnipiac University shows President Donald Trump leading former VP Joe Biden by one point.

The poll was conducted via telephone among 1,123 likely South Carolina voters between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 and has a margin of error of 2.9%. Interviewers used randomized digit dialing and contacted participants on landlines and cell phones.

It’s also important to note that the poll was conducted prior to Tuesday night’s debate.

According to the poll, President Trump received 48% support among likely voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden receives 47% support.

The poll also revealed 49% of likely voters approve of the way President Trump is handling his job, while 40% disapprove. 48% percent of likely voters approve of his handling of the response to the coronavirus and 50% disapprove.

When asked who they thought would do a better job handling Supreme Court nominations, 50 percent were in favor of President Trump and 47 percent said former VP Biden.

Results also show 48% say Joe Biden would do a better job handling healthcare compared to 47% who said Donald Trump would do a better job.

Finally, a big majority of likely voters in South Carolina – 71 percent – think they will vote in person on Election Day, while 25 percent say they will vote early by mail or absentee ballot.