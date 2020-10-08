New star emerges in VP debate: A fly

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (WCBD) – For nearly 60 seconds on Wednesday night, America stood still as a fly nestled atop the head of the country’s Vice President.

In a stark contrast to last week’s debate, Vice President Mike Pence kept his cool throughout the entire debate, pointedly illustrated by his indifference to the insect in his hair.

It is unclear whether he just didn’t care, or didn’t know. If it is the latter, he may be the only person in America that was unaware, as social media took immediate notice.

We reached out to the fly for comment and have not yet received a response.