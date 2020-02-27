News 2/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden leading the state among voters in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the South Carolina Democratic primary and new statewide polling data shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the state.

A poll conducted by WCBD News 2 and Emerson College shows Joe Biden polling at 41.1%, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 24.8%.

The remaining candidates included Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, businessman Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 5.5% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 4.7%.

550 people were included in the survey which was conducted after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Charleston.

The participants were made up of 40.7% men and 59.3% women. Of those, 75.2% identified as Democrat, 0.4% identified as Republican and 20% were Independent.

371 individuals polled reported watching the 10th Democratic debate, which was held at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. Of that sub-population, 38.8% said former VP Joe Biden had the best performance, while 18.3% said Senator Bernie Sanders performed well, and 11.8% of participants said Mayor Pete Buttigieg performed well.

While Senator Bernie Sanders has performed well in recent primaries and caucuses, VP Joe Biden anticipated strong support in S.C. because of the large demographic of black voters. Demographics from the polling data support Biden’s assertion, with 48.3% of the black population polled reporting that they would most likely support him.

PARTICIPANT DEMOGRAPHICS

RACE

54.6% were Black/African American

38.7% were White/Caucasian

0.2% were Hispanic/Latino

0.007% were Asian

0.03% were other/mixed

AGE

36.9% Age 50-64

28.7% Age 30-49

19.3% Age 65+

14.1% Age 18-29

News 2 will release more information from this poll as we near the South Carolina primary which happens on Saturday, February 29th.