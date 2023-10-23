CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting is now underway for municipal elections across South Carolina, and with only weeks to go until the Nov. 7 election, voters are making their decision on who they want to lead the city of Charleston into the future.

But before you head to the voting booth, we want you to hear from the candidates.

Incumbent John Tecklenburg and challengers William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Debra J. Gammons, Clay N. Middleton, and Peter Shahid will meet in their only scheduled LIVE face-to-face debate airing on News 2 and streaming online at counton2.com Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The primetime debate will be hosted by News 2 anchor Brendan Clark and moderated by News 2 anchors Carolyn Murray and Riley Benson, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current issues impacting the city of Charleston.

Stick around after the debate as Riley Benson and Brendan Clark host a post-debate analysis show as they break down the candidates’ reactions on counton2.com.

You are invited to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ChsMayorDebate.

The Charleston mayoral election will take place on Tuesday, November 7. Registered voters can cast an early ballot beginning Oct. 23.