News 2’s Carolyn Murray to moderate virtual conversation on social justice, voter education

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2’s Carolyn Murray will moderate a candid, virtual conversation on social justice, civic engagement, and voter education.

The special live stream will feature community leaders, activists, and members of the Charleston County Republican and Democratic parties.

Set to attend is Brandon Upson, founder/CEO of Amplify Action; Tameka Gadsden, founder of Charleston Activist Network; Joe Debney, executive director for the Charleston County Board of Elections; Susan Pearlstine, owner of The Bend and WREN Leadership Council, Collen Condon chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party; Maurice Washington, chair of the Charleston County Republican Party; Cleo Scott Brown, speaker and author, History Matters Institute; and Dot Scott, president of the NAACP Charleston Branch.

You can join the conversation on Wednesday, September 30th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on counton2.com or via Facebook Live on News 2’s Facebook page.

Our thanks to ProgressiveClub.org for sponsoring this special conversation.