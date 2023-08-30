NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nikki Haley’s campaign visit to North Charleston has been postponed due to severe weather.

The White House hopeful and South Carolina native had scheduled a meet-and-greet event for Thursday night in North Charleston.

According to Nikki Haley for President, 1,600 South Carolinians had registered for Thursday’s event.

“With the hurricane on its way, out of an abundance of caution and not wanting to distract any local emergency crews,” Haley said.

Haley’s office announced Wednesday that the event has been rescheduled for September 8 at Holy City Brewing.

The rescheduled meet-and-greet style campaign event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.