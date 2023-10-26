COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former governor and presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley, will file for the South Carolina primary on Monday.

Haley (R) will formally file to appear on the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot while in Columbia on Monday, her campaign said in an announcement Thursday morning.

The Bamberg, South Carolina native served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 87 beginning in January 2005 until moving into the governor’s mansion in January 2011.

She left the office in January 2017 after being tapped by then-President Donald Trump to serve as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She left that office in December 2018.

Haley faces another South Carolina-based politician, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, during the SC GOP Primary along with party frontrunner Donald Trump.

The 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24, 2024.