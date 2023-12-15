DES MOINES, IOWA (WCBD)- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will attend next month’s GOP presidential primary debate in Iowa, her campaign announced Friday.

The CNN-hosted debate is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before the Iowa caucuses.

“The first four debates have been great for our campaign and for voters, and we look forward to the fifth in Iowa,” Haley said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already said he would participate and is expected to meet the qualifications to appear on the debate stage.

The former U.N. ambassador also called on former President Trump, who has skipped the four debates held so far, to take part in the debate.

“As the debate stage continues to shrink, it’s getting harder for Donald Trump to hide,” Haley said.

The debate will be Haley and DeSantis’ last opportunity to make their pitch to Iowa voters ahead of the first Republican nominating contest, where Trump has maintained a sizeable lead — one reason he has cited for skipping the previous debates.

According to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, 51% of likely GOP caucusgoers said the former president is their first choice for the nomination. DeSantis came in at 19% followed by Haley at 16%.

To qualify for the event, candidates must receive at least 10 percent in three separate national or state polls and one of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely primary voters in that state.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have not yet reached the required polling threshold to qualify for the stage.

The Republican National Committee recently released candidates from a requirement that they participate only in party-sanctioned debates. That change cleared the way for networks CNN and ABC to announce a combined three debates in January, each just days before the critical nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

CNN will host its Jan. 10 debate in Iowa just five days before the caucus, and announced plans for another in New Hampshire on Jan. 21, just before the Jan. 23 primary. ABC is also planning a Jan. 18 debate in the Granite State.

The Hill contributed to this report.