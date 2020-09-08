Nonprofits working to get 72,000 South Carolinians registered to vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) are embarking on their largest ever voter registration campaign, in part by sending some 72,000 South Carolinians voter registration applications ahead of the November election.

According to data obtained by the US Census, over 1.3 million eligible voters in SC are not registered to vote. Of that 1.3 million, 61% are part of what is described as the ‘Rising American Electorate.’

The Rising American Electorate is comprised of young people between ages 18 and 38, people of color, and unmarried women.

Roughly 33% of eligible voters in SC are young people, 30% are people of color, and 26% are unmarried women.

VPC and CVI are targeting members of the Rising American Electorate, as they “have historically been under-represented.., often move between elections, and register and vote at lower rates than the rest of the population.”

They will be sending registration applications to unregistered voters, as well as pre-addressed return envelopes.

As absentee voting is expected to surge this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the groups are also working “to help already registered voters safely vote from home.”

The organizations are well versed in the mechanics of mail-in voting, running “the nation’s largest mail-based and digital voter engagement programs.”

President and CEO Tom Lopach said that “mail-based voter registration and voting is reliable, safe and effective, and we are ensuring voters have the tools necessary to make their voices heard.” He elaborated, saying “with COVID-19 impacting elections, we have a responsibility to do all we can to safely increase voter turnout and engagement during this uncertain time. It is vital to keep voters safe and to bring democracy to eligible voters’ doorsteps.”

To do so, the organizations will “send vote-by-mail ballot applications to registered voters listed on state voter files.”

Samples of mailings are sent to state election officials ahead of time to ensure compliance with all state laws.

For more information on the programs, click here.