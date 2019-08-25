North Charleston held its second mayoral forum in front of the public

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five candidates for the position of North Charleston mayor held its second forum in front of residents on August 24.

Each candidate was given a series of questions that were pre-written as well as asked by residents who were in attendance.

Mayor Keith Summey, who has been the mayor of North Charleston for 25 years, says that the election will, ultimately, come down to the people.

“I have respect for all of the four candidates that are running and in the end it’s up to the general public to vote. Hopefully, we have a good turnout. I would love to continue to serve and I think I’ve done a great job in 25 years of advancing the city forward.” Mayor Keith Summey, North Charleston

Questions that citizens had were about the crime rate in the city, gun control, and gentrification among others.

Each candidate brought forward their own ideas and plans for the future of North Charleston.

“Our gun violence over the last three years is higher per capita than in Chicago. In the city of North Charleston, we have eight of the worse schools in our state. All of these things have happened under the current mayor’s watch and I want folks to understand, we can do better.” Thomas Dixon, North Charleston mayoral candidate

Thomas Dixon

“People are tired of gun violence. They’re tired of sitting in traffic and it’s hard to afford rent here. So they’re looking for real solutions and ultimately that’s what my campaign’s all about is giving people prioritizations of issues that they want and real solutions. Ashley Peele, North Charleston mayoral candidate

Ashley Peele

“Presently in North Charleston, the entire community is not included. We are gentrifying a portion of the community that has been here for quite some time and to take those people to wreak havoc on their neighborhoods and to run them out of the city is not the right thing to do.” John Singletary, North Charleston mayoral candidate

John Singletary

“We’re going to double the city council seats. We’re going to make the mayor’s election, a run-off election…and we’re going to lower the wages of the mayor. We’re going to fund those city council seats by getting rid of some jobs that aren’t doing anything in the city of North Charleston.” Floyd Dotter, North Charleston mayoral candidate

Floyd Dotter

“We’ve got two more senior adult facilities to build. We’ve got a parking deck, a convention center that we’re just beginning to start that we’ve got to get completed. Probably one of the biggest things, I would love to be here to put on the city’s 50th birthday celebration.” Mayor Keith Summey, Current mayor and North Charleston mayoral candidate

Mayor Keith Summey

The general election for the city of North Charleston will be held on Tuesday, November 5.