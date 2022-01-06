North Charleston native running for SC House District 97 in Special Election

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston native ReZsaun Lewis has announced plans to run for SC House District 97 in an upcoming Special Election.

The district, which covers portions of Colleton and Dorchester Counties, is currently vacant. Republican Mandy Kimmons previously represented the district.

Lewis currently lives in Summerville with his wife and five children. He is a U.S. Army veteran, former teacher, and community activist.

Currently, Lewis serves as the Executive Director of the nonprofit Lowcountry Youth Services.

Among the issues most important to Lewis are education, healthcare, and the relationship between the public and law enforcement.

“I am running because I believe in the power of us. I believe that the people of District 97 need a champion who is willing to listen to their concerns and not just assume that I have all the answers. I believe that together, WE can build coalitions of change that will make a significant difference for the future of our district.”

Filing officially opens Friday and the Special Election will take place on May 17.