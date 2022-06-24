COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina GOP on Friday announced that objections to results of four races in the 2022 primary elections were denied after candidates failed to present sufficient evidence.

Contested races included the Governor’s race, Attorney General’s Race, and two State House of Representatives Races (HD-43 and HD-81).

The cases were heard by the South Carolina Republic Party’s State Executive Committee, which voted to uphold the results of the June 14 elections.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick explained that after hearing the cases and having the opportunity to ask questions, the State Executive Committee determined “no candidate provided credible evidence that could have quantifiably changed the outcome of the primary.”