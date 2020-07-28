Officials urge Gov McMaster, others to begin preparing for November Elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Association of Registration and Election Officials, Inc. on Tuesday sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster, state Senator Harvey Peeler, and state House Speaker Jay Lucas.

The letter outlines four actions that should be taken to ensure elections go smoothly in November:

“No Excuse” absentee voting

Remove of witness signature requirement

Allow counties to process ballots beginning the Friday before the election

Allow the use of absentee ballot drop boxes

All of the suggestions are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enabling “No Excuse” absentee voting, removing the witness signature requirement, and allowing the use of absentee ballot drop boxes removes many of the potential obstacles faced by those who do not feel comfortable congregating in a polling place.

Allowing counties to process ballots in advance ensures votes are counted in a timely manner. The results of the absentee ballots would not be released until Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., when polls close.

The officials argue that “it is critical that the legislature act quickly in regards to the conduct of the election so we may focus our resources effectively and plan for our future successfully.”