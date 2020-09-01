Old Navy will pay employees to work polls on Election Day

FILE-In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 file photo, poll workers instruct a voter on where to go to fill out their ballot during the Kentucky primary at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. There was only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, and voting went relatively smoothly compared to other recent primaries amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Old Navy announced on Tuesday that they will pay their employees to work the polls on Election Day.

Appropriately announced on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and as the US faces “a record sportage of 250,000 poll workers for the 2020 election,” Old Navy is encouraging civic-minded employees to assist in ensuring polls are adequately staffed this November.

Employes that work the polls will receive one day’s worth of pay from Old Navy, regardless of whether they are scheduled to work that day. They will receive additional compensation from their county election commission.

Old Navy hopes that the initiative will also increase voter turnout. According to Old Navy, “64% of…field employees are 18-29 years old, which historically is the segment of the population with the lowest voter turnout.”