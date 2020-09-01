Old Navy will pay employees to work polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Old Navy announced on Tuesday that they will pay their employees to work the polls on Election Day.
Appropriately announced on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and as the US faces “a record sportage of 250,000 poll workers for the 2020 election,” Old Navy is encouraging civic-minded employees to assist in ensuring polls are adequately staffed this November.
Employes that work the polls will receive one day’s worth of pay from Old Navy, regardless of whether they are scheduled to work that day. They will receive additional compensation from their county election commission.
Old Navy hopes that the initiative will also increase voter turnout. According to Old Navy, “64% of…field employees are 18-29 years old, which historically is the segment of the population with the lowest voter turnout.”