GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Following Tuesday night’s debate and ahead of Saturday’s primary, News 2’s Raymond Owens had a chance to speak with former Vice President Joe Biden about his campaign.

When asked why S.C. voters should choose him, Biden said that he is the one who can get things done, especially in terms of healthcare and gun safety measures.

Biden promised he would not let voters down if selected as the democratic nominee.