One-on-one with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just over a week away from the First in the South Democratic Primary and the candidates are talking about issues that matter to them and to the people who live here in South Carolina.

News 2’s Brendan Clark spoke with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar on Friday.

The latest polls indicate Sen. Klobuchar has some work to do to continue her Presidential campaign, coming in 5th or 6th in the Democratic polls.

One issue she says is priority one – gun control and closing the Charleston Loophole.